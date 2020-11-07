1/1
Edna May BENNETT
BENNETT, Edna May (nee RIDER) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edna Bennett on November 2, 2020, at the age of 95. Edna was predeceased by her loving husband George (1995) and her son Scott (2005). She was also predeceased by both her sister Dorothy Vokey and her husband Roy, and survived by her brother Clifford (Carolyn). She is a loving mother of Bruce (Rosaline) and a dear grandmother of Ryan Thomas and Lorna Christensen (Eric). She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Edna was born, raised and worked in Montreal. She met the love of her life George on a blind date in 1943. They married in 1947 after George returned from the War and settled near the Beach area of Toronto. She worked for the Royal Bank of Canada both in Montreal and Toronto, and then later worked as a Senior Accounting Clerk for close to 30 years with the Bank of Nova Scotia. She maintained her many friendships over the years with George's war buddies and their wives and her coworkers at the bank. Edna and George traveled the world over with cruising being their preferred means of travel. She had an uncanny memory and instant recall for all of the people she met, the ports of call and the name of the cruise ship for every one of the 38 cruises she took. Those that knew Edna knew that she was a great lover of cats, beginning with a neighbourhood cat that adopted her in the 50s to her current feline companion. In keeping with Edna's wishes cremation has taken place. Interment will take place with a private family service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Scarborough. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Toronto Humane Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
