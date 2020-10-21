BRUMPTON, Edna May (nee WAKEFIELD) Born on June 12, 1927 Of Toronto, Ontario In loving memory of Edna May, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, who passed away in her home of 93 years, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, with her family by her side. Edna was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward. She is the loving Mother of John (Nancy), Steve (Isabella), Ron, Janice (Normand) and Carolyn (Greg). Cherished Grandmother (Nana) of Charlene, Anthony, Alexandra, Mason, Christien, Alicia, Jasmine, Gabrielle, Curtis, Julien and Dawne. Edna was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Ken who she dearly missed. She will be forever remembered for her love of family and friendships. She will be deeply missed by all of her family, including her extended Wakefield family, her friends at St. Matthew's United Church, her bowling friends, neighbours and her cocker spaniel, Ave Maria. Edna is a retiree from the CIBC where she worked for 20 years. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin), Thursday, October 22nd from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Due to the current restrictions limiting the number of attendees at the funeral and at the cemetery, the Funeral Service and the Burial will be held privately for the family. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed for family and friends that will not be able to attend on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. To access the link for the Livestream or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca
. Our mother donated to countless charities. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Edna Brumpton may be made to charities such as the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society
and the Toronto Humane Society.