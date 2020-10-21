1/
Edna May BRUMPTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUMPTON, Edna May (nee WAKEFIELD) Born on June 12, 1927 Of Toronto, Ontario In loving memory of Edna May, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, who passed away in her home of 93 years, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, with her family by her side. Edna was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward. She is the loving Mother of John (Nancy), Steve (Isabella), Ron, Janice (Normand) and Carolyn (Greg). Cherished Grandmother (Nana) of Charlene, Anthony, Alexandra, Mason, Christien, Alicia, Jasmine, Gabrielle, Curtis, Julien and Dawne. Edna was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Ken who she dearly missed. She will be forever remembered for her love of family and friendships. She will be deeply missed by all of her family, including her extended Wakefield family, her friends at St. Matthew's United Church, her bowling friends, neighbours and her cocker spaniel, Ave Maria. Edna is a retiree from the CIBC where she worked for 20 years. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin), Thursday, October 22nd from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Due to the current restrictions limiting the number of attendees at the funeral and at the cemetery, the Funeral Service and the Burial will be held privately for the family. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed for family and friends that will not be able to attend on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. To access the link for the Livestream or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca. Our mother donated to countless charities. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Edna Brumpton may be made to charities such as the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society and the Toronto Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Funeral Homes
1141 St Clair Ave West
Toronto, ON M6E1B1
4166547744
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jerrett Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved