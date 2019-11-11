FERGUSON, EDNA MAY Passed away peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home on November 8, 2019 at the age of 102. Predeceased by her husbands, Elmer Loveless, Henry Ogden, Howard Mashinter, Bernard Ferguson; sister Maude Irwin, and brother George Gilchrist. Survived by her loving children Morley Loveless (Sharon), Muriel Ganny (Peter, deceased), Harvey Loveless (Carolyn), and Bruce Loveless (Nancy); 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Survived by her loving sister Elsie McDonald. Edna will be sadly missed by all other extended family members and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Parkview Nursing Home for their wonderful care. Visitors are welcome to a visitation and service at STOUFFVILLE UNITED CHURCH, 34 Church Street, Stouffville on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., with service commencing at 12 p.m. Reception will follow at the church with burial afterwards at Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.arbormemorial.ca/oneill
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019