McBRIDE, Edna 1929 - 2020 Passed peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Predeceased by husband, James, Brother Eddie and Sister Eva. Beloved Mother of John (Jan). Cherished Grandmother to Tammy (Ryan) and Billy (Dawn). Great-grandmother to Jordyn, Tre, Mackenzie and Markus. A Private Family Service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to a charity of choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2020