TOWNSLEY, EDNA PEARL (nee YOUNG) October 13, 1918 - May 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 101 years of age. Predeceased by her Husband William, Daughter Donna and Son-in-Law John. Loving Grandmother to Jacquie, Bill, Allan and Valerie (Scott). Proud Great and Great-Great-Grandmother. A funeral service with immediate family will be held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A link will be made available to watch the service live via YouTube. If desired, memorial donations for Edna can be made to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 20, 2020.