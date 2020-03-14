Home

More Obituaries for EDNA RACICOT
EDNA RACICOT

EDNA RACICOT Obituary
RACICOT, EDNA Passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 92, with her loving husband and children by her side. Married for 65 years to her soulmate and love of her life, Gerry. Loving, caring and cherished Mom to Mike, Judy (Ken), Trish (Dave) and Brad (Verna). Beloved Gran to Steve (Steph), Steph (Brandon) and Vanessa. So happy and proud to be GG to Owen, Ethan, Harper and Hannah. She will be dearly missed by her in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Rose and Angus Henderson, and her sisters, Babs, Peggy and Thel. Edna will be fondly remembered for her kindness, generosity, love and strong devotion to her family. Edna's passion was singing. She was a proud 60-year member of the Sweet Adelines. More recently, she sang with the Serenada Singers. As per her wishes, she will be cremated with a private family celebration. There will be no funeral. Forever in our memories and hearts. We love you more!!
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
