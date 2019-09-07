SPENCE, EDNA (nee WOLFENDEN) Passed away peacefully at the Scarborough General Hospital, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 87 of Midland, formerly of Six Mile Lake and Toronto (Leaside). Predeceased by her husband Stuart "Stu" Spence (2018). Edna will be sadly missed by her stepchildren Douglas (Krista), Robert (Nadine) and Karen (Joe), by step-grandchildren Shannon, Halden, Cullen, Kevin (Erika) and Eric (Megan), by great-grandchild Liam and by sister Joyce Smith (Don predeceased). Loving aunt to David Smith (Paulette), Janice Spencer (Marty) and Joan Burgess. Great-aunt to Timothy, Alissa and Ashley. Edna was predeceased by her sister Norma Burgess (Alf) and parents Thomas and Nora Wolfenden of Lancashire, England. Born in Montreal, Edna moved to Toronto to pursue a career with Co-Operators Insurance. Edna and Stu enjoyed a long and happy retirement at the cottage, travelling in their RV and spending winters in Florida. She will be sadly missed at happy hour enjoying a glass of the "pink stuff" with her family and all her friends at the KOA in St. Petes. Edna was a warm, kind, caring, thoughtful person with a great sense of humor and loved to celebrate family events with her signature "Cheers, here's to lookin' up your old address". The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Midland Gardens for their compassionate care of Edna. In accordance with Edna's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019