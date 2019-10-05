Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA THERESA HEWITT. View Sign Service Information LeClair Cremation Centre 357 King Street Midland , ON L4R 3M7 (705)-527-8955 Obituary



HEWITT, EDNA THERESA (nee WHITE) March 7, 1924 - September 24, 2019 Mom grew up in Port Severn, Ontario. Born to Delphine (Moreau) and Joseph A. White (both deceased), she was one of eleven children. During WWII she and several of her sisters moved to Toronto where they worked at Victory Aircraft in Malton. In 1948, she married Tom Hewitt of Honey Harbour. They had four children: Sandy (Donald King, deceased), Wendy (Allan Gibbs), Jamie (Billie) and David. She was "Momma" to six grandchildren: Jennifer (Rob), Keith (Kathy), David (Tanya), Karen (Colin), Thomas and Wendy; and four great-grandchildren: Genna (Peter), Taylor, Sophie and Ben. Mom and Dad initially assisted the elder Hewitts in the operation of Pleasant Point Lodge in Honey Harbour but in 1952 it became solely their responsibility. Mom took care of all the cooking and Dad was a hunting and fishing guide. Summers were busy. They closed the lodge in 1972. During this time, Mom helped Dad pick up school children who lived on outlying islands by boat in spring and fall and by snowmobile in winter. In 1981, they moved from Pleasant Point to live on the mainland in Honey Harbour. Together they continued to do the "school run" until about 1998. Mom was the first librarian in Honey Harbour, a job that she held for almost 20 years. She loved people and their stories and she was instrumental in having a "A Taste of Honey Harbour" written and published. Before dementia claimed Mom, she was caring, funny, articulate and wise. She had the most tremendous sense of wonder about the world around her. She left those gifts to us so now we are the keepers of her memories. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Waubaushene Legion, 26 Willow Street, Waubaushene, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close