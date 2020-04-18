TILLEY, EDNA (nee PORTER) June 13, 1929 - April 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully in her 91st year at Centenary Hospital after suffering a stroke in January. Beloved wife to the late William (Bill), loving mother of Derek, Dawn, Brian and Brad (Francine). Proud grandmother to Ashley, Ryan (Steph), Quentin, Will, Victoria, Madison (Mitch), Dallas and Tyson, great-grandmother to Myla. Edna loved spending time in her garden, golfing in her ladies league, playing bridge, traveling and attending aquavit classes. She could be seen walking her beloved dog and loyal companion Riley to the park daily. We love you mom, you will always be in our hearts. Special thanks to nurses Miguel, Jasmine, Loralei, and Raquel for their help and support. Due to Covid-19, a private family burial will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Toronto Humane Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.