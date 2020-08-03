SILLS, EDREI EUTYCHUS AMAZIAH Promoted to Glory on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at age 95. Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Loving father of Lilith (late Leon), Ann (Winston), Ed Junior (Desiree), Robert (Nancy), David (Gail) and Margaret (Mark). Treasured Granddad of 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Caring brother of Millo and the late Adbeal, Merom, Aner, Alphaeus, Adiel, Alexander, Minnith, Adin, Eldad. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church. Friends and family will be received at McEachnie Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 28 Old Kingston Rd., Pickering Village, Ajax, Ontario. His private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Details for viewing the funeral service (livestream) to be posted on hopetoronto.com
prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church (Guyana 592-227-3351) or Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church (Canada hopetoronto.com
). Please note Provincial directives limit the size of funeral gatherings to 30% of the facility's capacity providing required physical distancing of 2 metres can be maintained. Those in attendance are required by law to wear a mask or face covering for any indoor event. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/