Obituary

WHITTLE, EDRIS JOSEPHINE Sunrise: July 21, 1939 Sunset: October 18, 2019 Survived by: Audrey Thomas, Maurice Thomas (Rhona Cunnings-Thomas), Ivoline DaCosta (Donovan Dennis) and Neville Williams. Loved by grandchildren: Shermond, Sheldeen (Shannon), Tresha, Marlon, Akilah, Jahlani, Jackson, Jermaine, Dewshane, Kassandra, Brianna, Roneillya, Khadeem, Jason and Terran; and two great-grandchildren: Taeshaun and Xavier. Siblings: Edward (Rosemarie), Balfour, Yvonne and Thesslyn Whittle. Nieces and nephew: Daliah, Quendel, Monique, Sheree, Nicole and Edward Jr. Many friends and families including: Delreta, Catherine, Irene, Veronica, Hazel, Yasmine and David. Predeceased by: Cardinal Whittle (Father), Retinella Campbell (Mother) and Nollis Da Costa (Son). Edris Whittle, age 80, was born and grown in the hills of St. Thomas, Jamaica. She learned the value of hard work from an early age by tending to her father's farm while completing her Sixth Form education (high school). "Teeny" as she was affectionately known to those around her, was small in stature but fiercely vocal, if provoked. She refused to be bullied by classmates and anyone that would treat her peers unfairly. As a young woman, her life's philosophy was to balance work and home responsibilities with the thrill of fun times and laughter. Edris loved simple joys with friends, like swimming in nearby Bath Fountain and soaking up the night life at local dances and clubs. Teeny had a reputation for being bold and the life of the party. In Jamaica, Edris rarely missed a chance to get down to the beat of reggae music and she continued hot stepping wherever her feet carried her. In 1968, Edris sought new opportunities for her and her five children and immigrated to Toronto, Canada. She worked multiple jobs and endured harsh conditions to build a foundation for her family's life here. She retired as an employee of Suedemaster Leather in 2000. Throughout life's journey, Edris embodied respect, honesty and kindness despite not always receiving the same courtesy. Edris' many years of hard work yielded fruit of great blessings, a growing family and lasting friendships. She has instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of education, perseverance and integrity throughout all of life's travels. Edris was a beautiful, inspiring and generous woman to all who knew her. She lived a life surrounded by the love of family and friends. On October 18, 2019, while at Centenary Hospital, God called her home to rest. She died peacefully and that brings a sense of calm to all who know and love her. She is now in Heaven shining down on us all. Carry Ms. Edris "Teeny" Whittle in your hearts and prayers with fondness and joy as she lives in our memories, always and forever. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the McEachnie Funeral Home Chapel (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON). A burial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at the Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens (1757 Church St. N., Ajax, ON). Donations in Edris' memory, may be made to The United Way of Durham Region (

