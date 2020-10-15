1/
EDUARD LIIVOJA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDUARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIIVOJA, EDUARD Passed away in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Eduard, beloved husband of the late Oie Nomn. Dear father of John and his wife Anne, and Robert and his wife Cindy. Eduard cherished his family, his grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great-grandchildren; his music and fishing. Predeceased by his first wife Astrid, and sisters Ida, Linda and brother August. He always had a zest for life and a sparkle in his eyes. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday at St. Peter's Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, 817 Mount Pleasant Road, followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family would like to take the opportunity to thank Care Partners, especially Tracey and the Trent Valley Lodge for all their kindness during Dad's stay. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing are to be practiced at the Church and Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved