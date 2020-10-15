EDUARD LIIVOJA

LIIVOJA, EDUARD Passed away in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Eduard, beloved husband of the late Oie Nomn. Dear father of John and his wife Anne, and Robert and his wife Cindy. Eduard cherished his family, his grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great-grandchildren; his music and fishing. Predeceased by his first wife Astrid, and sisters Ida, Linda and brother August. He always had a zest for life and a sparkle in his eyes. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday at St. Peter's Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, 817 Mount Pleasant Road, followed by interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family would like to take the opportunity to thank Care Partners, especially Tracey and the Trent Valley Lodge for all their kindness during Dad's stay. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing are to be practiced at the Church and Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
