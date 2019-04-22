Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduard Maurice DION. View Sign

DION, Eduard Maurice Passed away peacefully with family at his side, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Lindsay, in his 91st year. Beloved Husband of the late Rosemary Evelyn (nee-Joyce). Proud dad of Susan Slade of Lindsay, Barb Spence (Wayne) of Omemee, Rose Dion Cutting (the late Jim) of Saugeen Shores, Brenda Dion (Bryan) of Whitehorse and Joanne Love (Ian) of Whitehorse. Eduard was predeceased by his daughter Janette Lauzon and his only son, Edward Dion, his grandson Jason Slade and his parents Arthur and Marie Anne Dion (nee-Goulet). He will also be missed by his 25 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Germaine, Rolande, Rose Alba, Ludger, Rodolphe, Paul Armand, Philippe, Etienne, Rita, Alice, Camilien and Jeannette. Eduard will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (356 Rubidge St., Peterborough), with a funeral mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. at ST. ANNE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (859 Barnardo Ave., Peterborough). Eduard enjoyed photography, playing his music, his love of motorcycles and building a variety of things in his workshop. Eduard's ultimate calling was being surrounded by family and was a lifelong foster parent along with his late wife Rosemary for several Children's Aid Societies. Eduard was a volunteer at the St. Anne's Catholic Church and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Eduard was a Photo Engraver at The Toronto Star in Toronto for over 30 Years. The family of Eduard would like to thank the caring staff at Caressant Care nursing home in Lindsay, who went above and beyond to take exceptional care while he was there for almost 3 years. Would also like to thank Dr. Bowen for his true compassion and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at



