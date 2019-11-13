VELLA, EDWARD ALBERT Peacefully passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving husband of Therese for 50 years. Devoted father to Edward, Karen (Styvens) and Mark. Survived by his brother Victor (Doris), and his cherished sister Isabelle (Alfred). Albert will always be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and all his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Albert will be remembered for his dedication to the Maltese community which was his second greatest passion after his wife. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1 Dormington Dr. (2234 Ellesmere Rd.), Scarborough, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow immediately after the Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church Hall. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019