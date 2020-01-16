|
|
PRATT, Edward Alexander (TED) September 26, 1923 – January 11, 2020 It is with deepest sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Ted on January 11, 2020, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Doris (Terry), in October of 1999 and 6 brothers and sisters. Loving father to Lynda (Wally) and Doug (Marion), cherished grandfather of Kristy, Andrew (Carmelina), Derek (Juhee), Meghan and Dylan (Caitlynn), and a great-grandfather to Katia, Christian, Elliot and Ella. Ted is also survived by his brother William (Billy) Pratt. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home located at 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario, to enjoy a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. "Yesterday is a memory, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift, which is why it is called the present. What the caterpillar perceives is the end; to the butterfly is just the beginning. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make peace with that and all will be well." - Buddhist saying
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020