WHITE, Edward Alexander May 6, 1949 - March 23, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of Edward (Ted) White in his 69th year in Toronto. He is survived by his daughter Salome Skelly (White), son-in-law Sean Skelly and beloved grandson Bowie. He was predeceased by his parents Dalton and Marnie White and will be greatly missed by his six siblings: Peter, Jeff, Brian and Doug White and sisters Laurie Clark and Janet White.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019
