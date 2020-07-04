CINITS, EDWARD ANGELO April 29, 1932 – June 19, 2020 Edward passed away peacefully, at the age of 88. He will be missed dearly by his family. Eddie was predeceased by his parents Edward and Alma Cinits and sister, Sally McNeill. Survived by loving family: wife Marlene Cinits; children, Anita Gillies (Bruce), Leanne Karpus (Henry) and Robert Cinits (Rhiannon); grandchildren Leah Payne (Scott), Rebecca Karpus (Stephen Jackson), Lauren and Amanda Gillies, Natalie, Heather and Cameron Cinits; and great-grandson James Payne. Born and raised in Vancouver, he embraced West Coast life until moving to Toronto with his bride Marlene in 1956. Eddie returned to British Columbia in 2008 to be closer to family. Educated as a microbiologist (B.Sc. University of British Columbia and M.Sc. University of Toronto), Eddie will be remembered for his passion for scientific research and discovery. He also had a love of art, amateur sport, nature and animals. Above all else, he loved his family very dearly. Eddie was a firm believer in education and encouraged his children and grandchildren to never stop learning. We will continue to dance, sing, eat and drink in celebration of all family occasions – just as Eddie would have wanted, keeping the memories alive. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.