HEADLEY, Edward Anthony D. May 17, 1946 – June 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Survived by Shirley Mootoo, his 8 children, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and their families. Eddie will be missed by countless friends and neighbours. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5–9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's L'Amoreaux Anglican Church (3333 Finch Ave. E.). Cremation to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 6, 2019
