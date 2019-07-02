SEVERN, EDWARD ANTHONY Peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Georgetown Hospital. Ed, in his 66th year, beloved husband of Brenda for 44 years. Loving father of Chadwick (Heidi), Melissa (Joe), Marcine (Jakub) and Taylor. Cherished Grandpa of Douglas, Alexis, Caden, Evelyn and forthcoming granddaughter Malina. Loved son of Elsie Severn and the late Andrew Severn. Dear brother of Barry (Janice), Andrea (Richard), Eric (Maria) and Sharon (Tim). Cremation has taken place. In memory contributions to Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019