SOLTAR, Edward Arthur It is with a great deal of sadness that the family announces the passing of Edward Arthur Soltar, on March 4, 2018. In the presence of family and friends, Ed was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on March 7, 2018. Ed is survived by his loving son Christopher, his daughter-in-law Mindy, and his ex-wife Isabel. Ed died peacefully at home in his sleep. Ed was born at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on January 28, 1937. His father, Henry Soltar, was born in former Yugoslavia and his mother, Rose Soltar, in the Black Forest, Germany. Ed's father was a chef, originally working at the Royal York in Toronto and Digby Pines in Nova Scotia. His mother also worked in the food industry. They eventually opened their own restaurant, which they ran together until Ed's father died. Ed was above all a family man, who loved his son without question. He was an only child, but became very close to his cousins in Germany, especially Anette Besch and her family. We are very grateful to them for creating wonderful memories with Ed. He will be missed.

