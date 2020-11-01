TIBBLES, Edward Arthur "Ted" With heavy hearts we share the passing of Ted Tibbles, born September 20, 1928, at the age of 92, on October 30, 2020. For 64 years the devoted husband of Patricia (nee Leggate) who left us in 2018. A direct descendant of Scarborough's first European settlers David and Mary Thomson, Ted remained close to his "Scarboro Junction" roots. He and Pat were active members of the Church of the Master. He was known to many a boy as "Scouter Ted" with the 8th Bendale Troop. His work ethic served him well at Manulife for 25-plus years, the United Church of Canada and Montreal Trust. There was an ever-present love of place, people and country. The family criss-crossed Canada in the old tent trailer stopping at every blue marker along the way. From Pat's home of Burk's Falls to North of Superior, his was always the last line reeled into the red canoe at dusk. After retiring to Foxboro Green in Baden, he built and flew radio controlled aircraft with the New Hamburg RC Club. Such a straight up, honest, decent man. Despite a stroke he remained upbeat and positive, residing at The Village of Taunton Mills in Whitby. Our family extends much gratitude to residents and dedicated staff who were not only caregivers, but friends. Neices and nephews always held a special place in his heart. Ted was predeceased by brother Bruce and sisters-in-law Norma and Irene. Dad-Grandpa-Papa will be dearly missed by Kevin and Marie-Andree (Andreas and Marguerite), Blair (Aurora and Avalon) and Jan Graham, and Susan and David (Marla and Jacqueline). Ted's final resting place will be with the love of his life "Patsy" in Burk's Falls, where married life began. A remembrance will be celebrated at a later date; until then...please be kind to others. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org