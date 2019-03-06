FISH, DR. EDWARD (ED) BENJAMIN Passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Ed, much-loved husband of Joyce (Bagshaw) for 68 years. Father of Ted (Sharon), Cathy (Al), Donald and Mary (River). Brother of Priscilla Lumsden, Margaret Stinton and Donald. Grandpa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Amy (Roderick), Tim (Kate), Emily (Chris), Jonathan (Sharon), Kristin (Chris), Stephen (Dixie), Rachel (Josh) and Heather (Jon) and his 23 great-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends at the "Chapel Ridge Funeral Home", 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, 4:00-5:00 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8th. The funeral service is Saturday, March 9th at 11:30 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Mully Children's Family Canada (mcfcanada.org) or OMF (omf.org/ca) or Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship of Canada (ivcf.ca). www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019