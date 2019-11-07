BERLOT, EDWARD October 14, 1959 - November 3, 2019 Ed passed away suddenly at home on November 3rd. He is remembered and loved deeply by his Mother, Maria Berlot, his sisters, Ana and Lori, his brothers-in-law, David and Mike and his niece and nephews, Michael, Frankie and Sophie. Friends and family will be received at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, on Saturday, November 9th from Noon until 2 p.m. Ed, we will love you forever and you will never be forgotten.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019