Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Edward Bernard (Bernie) SAXTON

Edward Bernard (Bernie) SAXTON Obituary
SAXTON, Edward Bernard (Bernie) Age 89 of Toronto, passed away at Elm Grove Living Centre on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Halifax, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Doyle) Saxton. He is survived by his niece, Lois Anne Flemming; nephew, Thomas John Ross and many great and great-great-grandnieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his sisters, Marie (Mary) Ross Neaves and Grace; brothers, Joseph, James and John; and partner, Robert Byrne. He worked with the Federal Government for many decades, first in its Government Bookstore, and then in its Old Age Security Program. Edward was a generous and kind brother, uncle and friend. An avid gardener, there was nothing he liked better each spring than to create a balcony garden filled with beautiful flowers. His culinary skills and creative flair added much enjoyment to gatherings with friends and family. He will be fondly remembered. Cremation has taken place under the care of Turner & Porter, Yorke Chapel. Service and burial will take place in Halifax at a later date. The family would like to thank all staff of the 2nd floor, Elm Grove Living Centre, for their compassionate care of our uncle during his four years at the Centre. Their dedication and caring was greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
