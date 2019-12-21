BROWN, Edward Edward Earle Brown passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital on December 5, 2019. Missed by his Belle Ewart family, Jeanette, Jamie, Cheryl and his Toronto family, Carol, John (Shobie), Mark, Pennie, Edward (Lidia) and Ethel. Fondly remembered by fourteen grandchildren, very special great-granddaughter Olivia, sister-in-law Eva, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Our father's life is proof any obstacle can be overcome through determination. In lieu of flowers, donate to the March of Dimes. A celebration of Ed's life is planned for spring, 2020. The rest is silence.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019