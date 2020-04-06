|
BIG CANOE, EDWARD BRUCE (TED) Peacefully at his daughter's home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Ted Big Canoe, of Georgina, beloved husband of Margaret (nee McCann). Devoted father of Patti (Beric Erwood), Ted Jr., Chris (Sue Robson), and Tim (Christy Foster). Loving Papa of Hunter, Sydney, Tanner, Ethan, Grace, Ashlee, and Blayke. Brother of Marie (Joe), Rudy (Kathy). Predeceased by his brother Benny. Fondly remembered by his extended family, many, many friends and his best four legged friend Butch. Ted was for many years a well-respected, highly skilled carpenter in the Georgina area. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Cremation to follow. Celebration of Life will be held after the Covid-19 Pandemic. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Shades of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary or the Georgina Animal Shelter would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020