EDWARD CARL "CC" CARTY
CARTY, EDWARD CARL "CC" Edward died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife Merna Williams Carty, children Jacqueline Carty and Mark Carty, grandsons Cory Knight and Healy Williams, brother Dennis Carty, sister-in-law Terena Carty and step-children Annmarie, Shellion and Pableta, close friend Malcolm Armstrong and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home in Toronto, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross. www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
