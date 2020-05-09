WILLIAMSON, EDWARD CHARLES (Retired Fire Fighter of East York Fire Department and Retired Toronto Realtor) Edward, formerly of Halifax, NS, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton. Born October 12, 1933 in Tampico, Mexico, son of the late Gertrude (White) and James Williamson. Former husband of the late Kathleen (Cronn). Survived by daughters Patricia (Tabinski) and Julie Williamson and predeceased by his daughter Cindy Williamson. Grandfather to Terry Tabinski and Theresa Tabinski-Hurst and great-grandfather to Katelynn Hurst and Logan Tabinski. Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). A private family service will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. Donations in memory of Ed may be made to the Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.