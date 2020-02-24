|
PERRAULT, EDWARD DAVID August 07, 1924 – February 21, 2020 With the wind at his back, guided by the words of his most beloved, and with his children on board, he sailed into peace to that setting sun. Our captain has departed, but not gone; for such a one as he lives on in the hearts and dreams of all of us, so blessed with the privilege of calling him Dad, Grandpa, Ed…and, for his treasured love, husband. A spirit as strong as his, a man who encompasses integrity, loyalty and honour are principles that will live on in all those so fortunate to have been chosen to be a part of his wonderful life. We can list his endless achievements such as: volunteer in the #1 Pathfinder Group of the Royal Air Force Bomber Command, his sacrifices to create the best of opportunities for his family, his dedication to whatever task at hand – from gardening to flying to sailing… but all these are mere beacons in a man who personifies wisdom, compassion, and steadfast power of love. So, we, his children – Gordie (Jan), Janet (Andre), Donna (Pete), and Michelle (Barry), promise to hoist the mainsail of his memory to comfort his most beloved Phyllis, his loving partner of 73 years. We will do our Dad proud and help your Phyllis through her unbearable loss – for we too are comforted in knowing our sister Ann and Germain have embraced him on that other shore. His pride in all his family: grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 15 and a great-great-grandfather will shine forever. A private family mass and burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements have been left in the compassionate care of the SMITH-LeROY FUNERAL HOME, 69 Wellington St. North, Woodstock, ON (519-537-3611). Donations in Ed's memory can be made to Operation Smiles Canada or a Charity of Choice. Memories and condolences can be shared through www.smithleroy.com.
