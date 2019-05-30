Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward David ROBINSON. View Sign Service Information Paul O'Connor Funeral Home 1939 Lawrence Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8 (416)-751-7890 Obituary

ROBINSON, Edward David Edward David Robinson, "Eddie", passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, in his 83rd year. He was born on March 7, 1936 to the late Harry and Blanche Robinson, brother to the late Peter Robinson. Eddie is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughter Karen (Peter), Brian (Kim), David (Martine). Loving Grampy to Jordan, James, Kristin, Justin, Katelyn, Michael, and Sadie, and his great-grandchildren, Brylee, Lydia, Luke, Eli, and Noah. A proud Canadian, Eddie served as a cadet with the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as with the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve stationed at HMCS York where he supported many relief efforts including Hurricane Hazel. He took great pride as the longest serving member of the 32 Regiment Toronto Signals Band, as a snare drummer, since 1956. Eddie was a retired employee of Union Carbide. Friends are welcome to help pay tribute to Eddie at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation at 11 a.m., Service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Signals Band, The Lung Association or a charity of your choice.

