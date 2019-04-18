Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward EDMUNDS. View Sign

EDMUNDS, Edward The Heavens gained a bright shining star on the evening of Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. Edward Edmunds (Ed) lost his valiant fight with Lymphoma, for the third time. He left us peacefully, surrounded by those he loved dearly. Ed was 72 years old, the 5th of 12 children of the late Richard and Irene Edmunds of Cupids Crossing, Newfoundland. He was world travelled – for Business and Leisure. However, part of Ed's heart and soul remained with his large, loving Irish family out on the east coast of Canada. Summers spent in Newfoundland - boating, fishing, golfing with Lyle, Larry and Wayne; the Brigus Blueberry Festival; playing pool with Rick and the boys at the Brigus Legion; listening to Willie Nelson by the campfire with his children and grandchildren overlooking the ocean – fodder for his endless joy. Ed was a graduate of Ryerson Polytechnical Institute and enjoyed a long and respected career with IBM and Celestica Inc. He has left behind his wife, Mary Whelan, his daughter Katie and son-in-law Ryan Mellor, his son Marc and daughter-in-law Sinead Edmunds, his son John Michael Byrne and daughter-in-law Kristine Byrne; his siblings Reginald, Rose, Bernice, Lionel, Angeline, Gerald, Rick, Ron and Terry. Ed was a loving and doting Poppy to his beloved grandchildren - Clare, Kevin and Liam Byrne; Emma and Willa Mellor; and he was a special "magic" uncle to his great-nieces and nephew Katy, Lily and Matthew Graves. Ed will be missed greatly by his best friend and golf buddy since the 1960s, John Dawson Sr. and by the Sisters of Our Lady's Missionaries, Toronto, to whom he was a loyal friend and whose friendship he treasured. He was also a retired team member of the Bobby Baun Old Timers Hockey Club. Ed is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Irene, his sister Helena, his niece Mary Clare Byrne and his brother Walter. He will be sadly missed by nieces and nephews - Jessica Barrett Owens, Jill and Jenn Whelan, Peggy Lou Dawson and children Sarah and Nathan Emery, John Dawson Jr. and son Aidan, Judy Morgan, Korel Edmunds, Sherry Wall, Leo Russell, Shawn Walsh and Brian Graves. Additionally, friends and neighbours too numerous to mention. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. at Windermere, near the Jane subway. Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto. Gratitude to Doctors and all staff of St. Michael's Hospital, 2nd floor, Oncology and to staff at Providence Health Centre; to brother, Terry Edmunds of Toronto, for your love and devotion. As an expression of sympathy, donations gratefully accepted to The Terry Fox Foundation. Online condolences may be made through



2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

