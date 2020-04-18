EDWARD ERNEST GEORGE ELLISON
ELLISON, EDWARD ERNEST GEORGE November 23, 1935-April 12, 2020 Edward peacefully left us on Easter morning in his home in Orillia. Predeceased by his wife Lorna Joyce Ellison (Allison), his parents Margaret (Kennedy) Ellison and Charles Edward Ellison. Survived by his brothers David (Janet), Charles (Janice) and sister Suzanne (Ellison) Burnes (Fred). Sadly, missed by his children Lorna Jean Williams (Robert), Daniel Edward (Janice), Lynda Joyce (Ellison) Piccione, Nicholas and Louise Jeanette (Ellison) Duffy, Brian. Edward was very proud of all his grandchildren Jeannine Williams (Mel), Christopher Piccione, Shawn Piccione (Elisha), Rebecca Piccione, Lauren Ellison, Susan Piccione, Patrick Ellison, Kathleen Duffy (Jeff), Natalie (Piccione) Derkach (Kevin), Conor Duffy, and Brendan Duffy. Edward was born in Toronto. As first born he was dedicated to taking care of everyone around him. Edward had a strong work ethic, whether it was delivering papers, bread and later working at Loblaws at 15, where he met Lorna Joyce and fell in love. At 17, Edward started a Carmen apprenticeship with Canadian National Railway after 41 years he retired as Superintendent of Equipment. Edward had many interests, playing chess, stamp collecting, gardening, puttering around in his shop, spending time at his cottage in Muskoka, an avid learner with a passion of world history and geography. A private service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be had at a later date when restrictions will allow it. Please email lyndapiccione@gmail.com for updates. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
