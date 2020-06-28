Edward Ernest WATLING
WATLING, Edward Ernest Edward (Teddy) Watling passed away peacefully at 93, after a brief stay at the Toronto General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Gloria and cherished father of Joseph (Louise) and Brenda (Steve). Previous husband of Kathleen and adopted father of Liz and Bonnie. Stepfather of Callon (Debbie) and grandfather of Summer, Raven and Jada. Edward possessed an incredible desire for adventure, fishing and hunting. He loved the outdoors and was at home with mother nature. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
