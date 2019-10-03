Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ret. Lt. Col. Edward Fitzgerald (Ted) CONOVER. View Sign Obituary

CONOVER, Ret. Lt. Col. (Ted) Edward Fitzgerald A lifelong resident of Brampton, died peacefully on September 22, 2019 at the age of 96. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose commanding presence will never be forgotten. After graduating from high school at age 17, he briefly attended the University of Guelph before leaving to enlist in the Canadian Army (Lorne Scots). Ted served with honor overseas during World War II in the First Special Service Force. After being wounded in action during the Italian campaign, he returned to Canada to recover. Ted completed his studies at the University of Guelph and went on to work as a Registrar of the Supreme Court of Peel County and eventually becoming the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Ontario. In 1950 he married Dorothy Jean Herron and raised their two children Peter and Catherine. Ted served as the commanding officer of the Lorne Scots Regiment from 1961 to 1965. Ted was known to his friends and neighbours as a community leader, often organizing events and political rallies. When he wasn't in the city, he could be found up at his cottage with his friends and family enjoying the outdoors. He is survived by son Peter Conover and his wife Cecilia, daughter Catharine Wilson (Conover) and her husband Gord Wilson, grandchildren Ted and Chris Diplock, and great-grandson Ronan Diplock. Preceded in death by his wife (Billie) of 68 years on August 17, 2018. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice will be greatly appreciated. Service is to be held on October 6th at Christ Church at 2 p.m., 4 Elizabeth St., Brampton. Reception to follow at the Brampton Armory after the funeral service. Burial at St. Peters Anglican church on Mississauga Road 10:00 a.m., October 7th, only military personnel and immediate family.

