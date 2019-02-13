FREER, EDWARD "ROSS" Peacefully passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Rita "Sylvia" Freer (nee Coulson) for 57 years. Loving father of Anne and Mark Freer. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Ben, Emerson, Caden and Manon. Dear brother of Paul Freer (Marilyn) and brother-in-law of Carol Thorley. Predeceased by his brother Larry and parents Edward and Iris Freer. Friends and relatives will be received from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the Highland Park Funeral Centre (2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough). A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Highland Park Chapel. Interment in the Highland Park Cemetery followed by a reception. In memory of Ross, donations may be made to the . Online Book of Condolence may be signed at highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD "ROSS" FREER.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019