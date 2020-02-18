Home

More Obituaries for Edward RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward George RYAN

Edward George RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Edward George Ed passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, February 13, 2020, in his 91st year. Ed was the beloved companion of Rose, brother of Helen (Ken), Ray (Marge), Tom (Aida), Frank (Carol), Lorne (Bev) and Paul (Jane). Predeceased by his sisters Loretta (Len) and Florence (Fred) and brothers Ambrose (Margaret) and Charles. Ed possessed a good and generous heart. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved greatly. Special thanks to Elizabeth Saliba and Susan Arseneau for their care of Ed in his final years. As per Ed's wishes, there will be no formal service. Donations to honour Ed and his charitable spirit can be made to Covenant House and the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020
