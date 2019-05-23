ELLIOTT, DR. EDWARD H. Of London, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Son of the late Arthur and Ada Elliott (nee Gibson). Dear brother of Winifred Almond Wright (nee Elliott) and the late Nena McLean (nee Elliott), Arthur Elliott and Robert Elliott and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his dear wife of 58 years, Marilyn Elliott (nee Vaughan). Loving father of Leslie Brown (nee Elliott) and her husband Michael Brown, he was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Sabrina Brown, Cassandra Brown (Rory Cooper), Nathaniel Brown and Devon Brown (Heather Kosik). A chiropractor, he also taught Anatomy and Physiology at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College and worked for many years in the pharmaceutical industry at Ciba-Geigy and Hoffman-La Roche, until retirement. A lifelong animal devotee, he had beloved horses, dogs, cats and a menagerie of wild birds, squirrels and ducks which he fed daily. His enthusiasm for dance and theatre led to all of his grandchildren pursuing careers related to these arts in some form. He made many lasting friendships and will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful and exceptional friend, father and grandparent. Very special thanks to his friends and neighbours for their kindness and devotion. Family and friends are invited to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Chapel, 303 Riverside Drive, London, Ontario (519-434-6504), on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., for a funeral service. Interment to take place at a later date. Memories and condolences and arrangements to plant a tree in his memory may be made at www.mpcemetery.ca MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY (LONDON) INC.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019