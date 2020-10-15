VANDERWERFF, EDWARD H. 1958 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Edward H. Vanderwerff, on October 4, 2020. Ed's health had deteriorated the last several years and he died of natural causes. Beloved son of Marian Vanderwerff (deceased), Ed is survived by siblings Joyce (Steve), Peter (Sue), Minky (John), Cathy and Sharon (Blake), and nieces and nephews Angie, Stephanie, Brooke, Janelle, Chelsea, Jake (godson), Luke, Matt, Parker and Rowan. And Ed's other family, Bill, Tony and Judy, to whom we are all indebted for the support they gave Ed throughout the years. Due to the pandemic, a service for Ed will be postponed until we can be together in person. In memory of Ed, we ask that you support a family in need, or your local food bank, whether for Christmas, Thanksgiving, or just anytime, as that was Ed's way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store