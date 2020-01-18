Home

EDWARD HEENEY HARRISON

HARRISON, EDWARD HEENEY On January 8, 2020, at the age of 85, Edward passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Loving husband and best friend for 60 years of Georgia (nee Thorlby). Devoted father and role model for Patrick (Michelle O'Brien), Suzanne (Tonis Tollasepp), Jeffery (Colleen Jones) and Sandra (Dave Canning). Adored by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother to Ernest (Viva), Gerry (Vivian), Mary (John Ramson) and the late Isabel Brodie-Brown. Edward was a man of integrity and kindness and brought these qualities to his career in the mining and construction industries as well as his volunteer work. Edward's generosity and desire to help others will continue as his last request was that his body be donated to the Division of Anatomy at the University of Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
