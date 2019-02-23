McCOMISKEY, Edward Hugh In Loving Memory In his 105th year, Ed peacefully passed away at Nisbet Lodge in Toronto. Funeral to be held at Calvary Church, 746 Pape Ave., Toronto (Wednesday, February 27th, 2 p.m.) with visitation at Trull Funeral Home, 1111 Danforth Avenue, Toronto (Tuesday, February 26th, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nisbet Lodge or The Faith Mission in Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019