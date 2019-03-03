Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD ISAAC BICKERT. View Sign

BICKERT, EDWARD ISAAC Born November 29, 1932, a unique and celebrated force in Canadian music and Member of the Order of Canada, passed peacefully February 28, 2019 at Bridgepoint Health. He is survived by his daughter Lindsey and sons Jeffrey and Timothy. He will be fondly remembered as a father, revered by his peers and fans for his contributions to the world of jazz music and for his inimitable sense of humour and candour. A private service will be held in the near future. Those wishing to express their condolences can do so by way of a donation to the Bridgepoint Foundation.

