HARRIS, Edward James 1926 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Henni Emmi (nee Dorfschmidt). Loving father of Sandra (George Makkar), Michelle (Pasquale Fera) and Ronald (Marianna). Cherished grandpa of Francesca, Sebastian, Logan and Sicily. Predeceased by his sisters Barbara and Margaret. Fondly remembered by his niece and nephews. He will be missed by his relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Matthews House for their care and support provided during Edward's final days. A Celebration of Edward's life will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, 905-727-5421, on Friday, May 31st from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to the Matthews House Hospice (www.Matthewshousehospice.ca), would be appreciated. Online condolences and information can be found at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019