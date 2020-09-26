McCOMB, Edward James October 4, 1924 - April 8, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edward in his 96th year at Seven Oaks Long Term Care on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Bette for 65 years and loving father of 5 daughters, Lori, Julie (Rob), Marie (Rudy), Carol and Tara. He was the proud Grandpa of 4 grandchildren, Kaileigh, Garett, Zachary and Melyssa. Ed was born in Belfast, Ireland and came to Canada at a young age, settling in Toronto, where he lived for all of his life. He worked in data processing when computers were new to the business world. Ed was an active participant in his church community, St. Rose of Lima, where he ran and participated on many committees over the years. In his retirement years he lawn bowled at Kew Beach, where he was the president of the Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club. He also liked to putter inside and out on various projects around the house. He was always one to come up with a creative way to fix something even as he started to slow down. Over the years he has been known as Papa and Papa Ed to many extended family and friends. Family and friends will miss his humour, his great smile, love of family and his need to have dinner on the table promptly at 5:00. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff on the 1st floor at Seven Oaks for the wonderful care he received. Bette would also like to thank Sharon McPherson and Wilf and Ida O'Connor for their kindness in bringing him communion every week. Special thanks to Roy Sanger for his weekly visits with coffee and tea from Tim's. Special hugs to "that girl" with the long hair for all her visits to him. We love you, we miss you and will hold deeply in our hearts all the memories and special moments from over the years. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (3216 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough). Private Family Interment will follow the service.



