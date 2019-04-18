BLACK, Edward John (Eddie) Passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn. Loving father of Suzanne (Francois) and Michael (Lauri). Proud Grampie of Erin and Grace. An active member of the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club for 70 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Funeral mass will be held at St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church, 625 Atwater Ave., Mississauga, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 905-279-7663.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019