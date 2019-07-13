Edward John NORMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward John NORMAN.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON
L4G6W8
(905)-727-5421
Obituary

NORMAN, Edward John Surrounded by family, Josh passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane, loving father of daughters Sloane and Erin, son Jeremy and his wife Alana. Proud Poppa of Haidyn, Liam and Samuel. Dear brother of Doris Hawe (Al), the late Lloyd (Barb) Norman, Fred (Heather) Norman, Paul (Sharon) Niddrie. Annuitant of Imperial Oil. A family service was held honoring him on July 8, 2019. To send expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre, Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences can be made at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Aurora, ON   (905) 727-5421
funeral home direction icon