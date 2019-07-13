NORMAN, Edward John Surrounded by family, Josh passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane, loving father of daughters Sloane and Erin, son Jeremy and his wife Alana. Proud Poppa of Haidyn, Liam and Samuel. Dear brother of Doris Hawe (Al), the late Lloyd (Barb) Norman, Fred (Heather) Norman, Paul (Sharon) Niddrie. Annuitant of Imperial Oil. A family service was held honoring him on July 8, 2019. To send expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre, Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences can be made at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019