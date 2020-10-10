PAZDER, EDWARD JOHN Suddenly on October 4, 2020. Loving husband of Julie Bryant. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Betty (nee Dowling) Pazder. Brother of David (Judy), Betty Anne and Derek (deceased). Edward was born and raised in Willowdale. Edward was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for many years and served in the RCL Branch No. 66 Colour Party. Edward loved his Saturday afternoon card games at the Legion and catching up with old friends. Due to the restrictions in place for Covid-19, there will be a private service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Edward's name can please donate to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 66 Poppy Campaign, 416- 222-1853. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca