1/
EDWARD JOHN PAZDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAZDER, EDWARD JOHN Suddenly on October 4, 2020. Loving husband of Julie Bryant. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Betty (nee Dowling) Pazder. Brother of David (Judy), Betty Anne and Derek (deceased). Edward was born and raised in Willowdale. Edward was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for many years and served in the RCL Branch No. 66 Colour Party. Edward loved his Saturday afternoon card games at the Legion and catching up with old friends. Due to the restrictions in place for Covid-19, there will be a private service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Edward's name can please donate to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 66 Poppy Campaign, 416- 222-1853. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga
420 Dundas St East
Mississauga, ON L5A 1X5
(905) 272-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga Mississauga Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved