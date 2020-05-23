JONES, EDWARD We mourn the passing of Edward (Ted) William Jones of North Toronto (1938-2020). He was predeceased by his father, Edward (Eddie) William Jones and his mother, Dorothy Tutt. He is survived by his wife, Helen Linder, son Steven and daughter, Beth and his half-brothers, Andy (Janet), David (Joyce) and Philip (Kathy). Ted died on May 9, 2020, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. His body was cremated and the family will have a private gathering when possible. He is remembered for his life dedicated to helping others, enjoying music and having fun with family and nature. Condolences may be posted on this website through Basicfunerals.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.