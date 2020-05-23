EDWARD JONES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, EDWARD We mourn the passing of Edward (Ted) William Jones of North Toronto (1938-2020). He was predeceased by his father, Edward (Eddie) William Jones and his mother, Dorothy Tutt. He is survived by his wife, Helen Linder, son Steven and daughter, Beth and his half-brothers, Andy (Janet), David (Joyce) and Philip (Kathy). Ted died on May 9, 2020, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. His body was cremated and the family will have a private gathering when possible. He is remembered for his life dedicated to helping others, enjoying music and having fun with family and nature. Condolences may be posted on this website through Basicfunerals.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved