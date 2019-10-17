Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD JOSEPH FLEMING. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Obituary

FLEMING, EDWARD JOSEPH July 1, 1932 - October 12, 2019 With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Edward "Eddie" Fleming, at the age of 87, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Welland, Ontario. His daughter Thérèse Macri and grandson Patrick Macri were at his side. Eddie was a beloved Son, Brother, Friend, Husband, Father, Granda, and Great-Granda, and he filled the hearts of his loved ones with sunshine and happiness. A celebration to honour this great man's life will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, located at 1535 S. Gateway Rd., Mississauga. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. FATHER You can only love one father, patient, kind and true No other friend in all the world will be so true to you For all his kindness, he asks nothing in return If all the world deserted us, to my father we would turn To those that have a father, treasure him with care For you will never know his value, until you see his vacant chair.

