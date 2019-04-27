SITARSKI, Edward Joseph July 18, 1926 - December 28, 2018 Ed went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of Natalie for 57 years. Loving father of Robert and Susan (Paul). Dear brother of Walter (Helen) and Jennie (the late Frank), brother-in-law to Vera (the late John). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Maria and his sisters Josephine, Jean and Julia. Ed will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019