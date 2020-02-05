|
LEGER, EDWARD Passed away, at his home, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 91. Reunited with his wife Irene Leger (2007). Beloved father of Gary and Sue, Bob and Rosie, Terry and Marion and Eddie and Debbie. Edward will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Robert and Janet and dear friend Cora Lee. Visitation from O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Altona Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca
